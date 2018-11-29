First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 80,344 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 919,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

