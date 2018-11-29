First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,441 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

