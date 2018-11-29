First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,785 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 89.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 67.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLI. ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Marshall sold 1,426 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $30,345.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,426 shares in the company, valued at $30,345.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

