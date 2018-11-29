First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.63 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $464,465.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.74 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

