First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. BP PLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4,867.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 218,960 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of VNO opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

