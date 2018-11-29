Fiserv Inc (FISV) Insider Sells $3,847,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $3,847,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 55,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $205,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fiserv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

