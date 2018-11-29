Five9 (FIVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five9 from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.82, a PEG ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 15,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $751,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,559.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $264,458.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,528. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,111,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,617,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,628,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,848,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,465,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 760,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Five9 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 129,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

