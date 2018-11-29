Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.58 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 133.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at $178,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1,038.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

