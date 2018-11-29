Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 85,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

