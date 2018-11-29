Flex Ltd (FLEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,848,492 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 12,387,726 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,122,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer purchased 27,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

