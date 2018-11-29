FMC Corp (FMC) Stake Lessened by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,612 shares during the period. FMC comprises approximately 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $88,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 307.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

FMC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 151,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,585. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

