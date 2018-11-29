FMC (FMC) PT Set at $105.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $83.18 on Monday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

