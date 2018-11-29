Fmr LLC Has $465.37 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 211,961 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $465,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,740,000 after buying an additional 259,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 360,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $221.14 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.80 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $465.37 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/fmr-llc-has-465-37-million-holdings-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy.html.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.