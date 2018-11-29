Fmr LLC Has $476.84 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,405,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,606 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $476,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $232,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.21 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/fmr-llc-has-476-84-million-position-in-hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv.html.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.