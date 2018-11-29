Ford Motor (F) & EMAV (EMAV) Head to Head Review

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. EMAV does not pay a dividend. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and EMAV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 3.88% 15.48% 2.14% EMAV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and EMAV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.24 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.22 EMAV N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than EMAV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and EMAV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 11 5 0 2.24 EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $10.99, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%.

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMAV has a beta of -0.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats EMAV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

