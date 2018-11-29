Forrester Research’s (FORR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday.

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.54. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.