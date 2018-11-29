Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

FOSL stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $942.87 million, a PE ratio of 373.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. White sold 16,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $311,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,134,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,842 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

