Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.38 Million

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce $311.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.94 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $288.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $75,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

