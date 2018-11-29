Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 63,532 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,532 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Charles Schwab worth $478,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,966,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,675,000 after purchasing an additional 349,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,016,000 after purchasing an additional 108,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,728,000 after purchasing an additional 218,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $17,989,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

