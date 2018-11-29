Franklin Resources Inc. Has $610.10 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.93% of Canadian National Railway worth $610,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

