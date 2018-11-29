Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,053,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,045,507 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,759,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 24.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/franklin-resources-inc-reduces-stake-in-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.