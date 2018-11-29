Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 68,730 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,321,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $520,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,429 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,893 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11,817.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,897 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after purchasing an additional 742,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,170,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

