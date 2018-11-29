Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Insider Acquires C$29,337.00 in Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) insider Robert Edward Lamond acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.89 per share, with a total value of C$29,337.00.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Freehold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$8.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 643.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) Insider Acquires C$29,337.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/freehold-royalties-ltd-fru-insider-acquires-c29337-00-in-stock.html.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.