Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $427,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 44.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $554.00 to $514.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $427.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.31 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

