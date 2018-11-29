Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $341,000 in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

