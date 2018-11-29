Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,541 CME Group Inc (CME)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,308,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 716,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,350,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,472,000 after acquiring an additional 487,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,422,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,468,000 after acquiring an additional 403,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock worth $8,193,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

CME Group stock opened at $187.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

