Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,875 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the third quarter worth $209,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $300,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $672,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $802,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.74. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $60.05.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 6.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

