Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €87.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €87.80 ($102.09) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.73 ($103.17).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €73.20 ($85.12) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

