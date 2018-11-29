FRESENIUS SE &/S (FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

