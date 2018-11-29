Frontline (FRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 94987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 589.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662,138 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180,682 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

