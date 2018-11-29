Fujitsu (FJTSY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.56

News coverage about Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fujitsu earned a daily sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Fujitsu stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

