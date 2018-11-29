FUTURAX Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $397,559.00 and $19,817.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00062843 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000571 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.