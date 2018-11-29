FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Diana Shipping in a report released on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Diana Shipping’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 101,193 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

