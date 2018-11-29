FY2019 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

CNX opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,067,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,624,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 6,789,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 893,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,223,000.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

