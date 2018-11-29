FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Corp (ERF) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.63.

ERF stock opened at C$12.59 on Thursday. Enerplus has a one year low of C$10.62 and a one year high of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.17 per share, with a total value of C$55,850.00. Also, insider Edward Mclaughlin purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$46,880.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,610 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

