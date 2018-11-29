FY2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Decreased by Analyst (APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APTS. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 721,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 37.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

