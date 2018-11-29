Gabelli Begins Coverage on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Equities research analysts at Gabelli began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2018 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $60.30 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $112,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $139,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $602,019.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Analyst Recommendations for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

