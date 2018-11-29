Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Insider Buys £511,228.05 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,895 ($37.83) per share, with a total value of £511,228.05 ($668,010.00).

Shares of LON GAW opened at GBX 2,910 ($38.02) on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 876.38 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Games Workshop Group from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It also provides painting ranges and guides, brushes and accessories, and paint bundles; modelling tools and glues; bases and cases; painting and modelling books; boxed games; and magazine newsstand services.

