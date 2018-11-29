GameStop (GME) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. GameStop also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,146. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

