Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 162.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,056,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 145.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,639,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 972,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,365,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 905,752 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,084,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

