GasLog Ltd Declares Special Dividend of $0.40 (GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

GasLog has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. GasLog has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect GasLog to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 412,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,544. GasLog has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.01.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. GasLog’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

