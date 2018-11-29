General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 256.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $182.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

