General Motors (GM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 154.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 31,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,288,954. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

