Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genesis Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Genesis Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $206.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Reis sold 19,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $31,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 224,012 shares of company stock valued at $376,752 over the last 90 days. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 814.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

