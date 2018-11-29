GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 258,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,047 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $38,947.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,855 shares of company stock worth $67,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.