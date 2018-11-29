Gfinity (GFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:GFIN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,038. Gfinity has a 1 year low of GBX 14.23 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in e-sports business. The Company is a provider and broadcaster of e-Sports competitions; both off-line events typically staged from the United Kingdom’s e-Sports arena in Fulham, London and online events hosted on Gfinity.net. It is a provider of complete end-to-end e-Sports solutions, including the bespoke Tournament Builder Application, which is for Xbox One users, allowing e-Sports users to create and manage their own e-Sports competitions; Gfinity TV, which is the Company’s own online television Player, giving the viewers control over their viewing experience, and Gfinity Tournament Client for personal computers (PC), which provides anti-cheat technology and also provides matchmaking and tournament entry for users.

