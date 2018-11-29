Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,614 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $160,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,847.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

