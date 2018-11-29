Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE NOV opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 1.03. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

