Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 72.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $235.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

