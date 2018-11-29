GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has trended very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a news sentiment score of 3.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

